Thibodaux man arrested for string of vehicle burglaries

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a string of recent vehicle burglaries dating back to November 12, 2024.

Calvin Price Jr. (34, B/M, – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Simple Burglary – Motor Vehicle (9-Counts-Felony), Possession of a Firearm/Concealed Weapon by Convicted Felon (1-Count-Felony) & Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number (1-Count-Felony). Bond Amount $ 175,000.00.

On Friday, December 20, 2024, the Thibodaux Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants on Price, after linking him to multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred inside the City Limits of Thibodaux. This was the end result of an investigation that started in mid-November by the Thibodaux Police Department.

During the investigation, Thibodaux Police Department Detectives conducted multiple field operations, which eventually led to the identification of Price. Through further investigation, Detectives conducted a search warrant at Price’s residence on December 20, 2024. Price who is a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of firearm with an obliterated serial number. Price was taken into custody on scene and transported to the Thibodaux Police Department.

The Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division conducted an interview with Price, where he confessed to a number of vehicle burglaries on the west side of Thibodaux. City Court of Thibodaux Warrants were then obtained on Price and he remains at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Chief Zeringue would like to remind our community partners to ensure all property and vehicles are locked and secured when left unattended. Even with your vehicle being locked, please remove anything of value. If you see anything suspicious or out the ordinary, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021 or 911 In case of an Emergency. “Locking your vehicles can go a long way in the protection of your property,” said Chief Zeringue. “Many burglars are looking for unlocked, easy targets.”