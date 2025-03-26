Thibodaux man cited for Oyster Harvesting Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement agents cited a Thibodaux man for alleged oyster and Wildlife Management Area (WMA) violations in Terrebonne Parish on March 21.

 

Agents cited Van Tran, 69, for taking oysters from a polluted area and for illegally harvesting oysters on a WMA that prohibits oyster harvesting.

 

Agents were on patrol when they made contact with Tran actively fishing off Island Road on the Pointe-Aux-Chenes WMA. Agents conducted a license and compliance inspection and found Tran in possession of oysters.


 

Oyster harvesting is prohibited on the Pointe-Aux-Chenes WMA and it is an area deemed polluted by the Department of Health.

 

Agents seized the oysters and returned them to the water.

 

Taking oysters from a polluted area brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Illegally harvesting oysters on a WMA carries up to a $350 fine.

 

Agents participating in the case are Senior Agent Austin Anderson, Senior Agent Troy Autin and Senior Agent Cody Salpietra.

LDWF Press Release
