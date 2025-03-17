Thibodaux man linked to string of burglaries

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man for a string of home and vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Johnnie Chapman, 35, was arrested following an investigation.

In February and March 2025, deputies responded to reports of residential and vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area. During the initial investigations, a suspect was observed via video surveillance systems but was not identified at the time. As the investigation continued, detectives identified Chapman as a suspect in a residential burglary on March 15. With assistance from the Thibodaux Police Department, detectives located Chapman and took him into custody. Further investigation revealed him to be the suspect in the previous burglaries as well.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Chapman’s residence. With the assistance of Thibodaux Police Department, detectives conducted a search and recovered evidence linking Chapman to seven incidents in the Thibodaux area.

Chapman was booked on four counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, two counts of simple burglary of a motor vehicle, and one count of attempted burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail is set at $1.075 million.