Thibodaux Police Department S.W.A.T. Team activated in response to domestic disturbance

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue announced that the T.P.D. S.W.A.T. Team has been activated and is on scene of a Domestic Disturbance in the North Thibodaux Community.

At this time the victim is safe, but the suspect has barricaded himself inside the residence. Coulon Road from Highway 308 to N. 3rd Street is blocked by a heavy police presence and will remain closed until further notice.

This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues.