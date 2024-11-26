Thibodaux Police seek information in fatal shooting investigation

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives have been actively investigating a homicide by shooting that took place in the 1700 block of Midland Drive shortly after midnight on November 16, 2024, which claimed the life of Telly Ross Jr. (B/M 24YOA).

Detectives have been working around the clock and the incident remains under investigation. More information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue is asking community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.