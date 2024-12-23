Three men arrested for fishing violation in Terrebonne Parish

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent cited three men for alleged fishing violations on Dec. 13 in Terrebonne Parish.

Senior Agent Cody Salpietra cited Xiufei Zhang, 50, of Metairie, for possessing undersized red drum, Tong Lu, 62, of Metairie, for possessing over limit of spotted sea trout, and Zi Xing Shi, 62, of Slushing, New York, for possessing over limit and undersized spotted sea trout.

Senior Agent Salpietra observed Zhang, Lu, and Shi actively fishing in Madison Canal in Terrebonne Parish. Salpietra made contact with Zhang and found him in possession of one undersized red drum. He seized the undersized red drum and donated it to a local charity.

Salpietra then made contact with Lu and found him in possession of 21 spotted sea trout. He seized the 21 spotted sea trout and donated them to a local charity.

Lastly, Salpietra made contact with Shi and found him in possession of 22 undersized spotted sea trout. He seized the 22 spotted sea trout and donated them to a local charity.

The daily limit on spotted sea trout is 15 per licensed fisherman with a size limit of 13 to 20 inches. The daily limit on red drum is four per licensed fisherman with a size limit of 18 to 27 inches. Possessing undersized red drum, undersized spotted sea trout and over the limit of spotted sea trout brings up to a $350 fine for each offense.

Zhang will also face civil restitution totaling $27 for the replacement value of the undersized red drum. Lu will also face civil restitution totaling $174 for the replacement value of the spotted sea trout over the limit. Shi will also face civil restitution totaling $203 for the replacement value of the spotted sea trout over the limit.