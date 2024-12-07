Three teens charged in Thursday night shooting

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three people have been charged in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Raceland on Thursday night. Two people were injured in the shooting. Payton Scott, 18, of Bayou Blue, Kayleigh Gregoire, 19, of Houma, and a 16-year-old male all face charges in the incident.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on December 5, 2024, LPSO received a call about a shooting that had occurred in the 100 block of Brooklyn Lane in Raceland. Through investigation, detectives learned Gregoire and another female allegedly lured a 17-year-old male to the residence promising a sexual encounter but planning to have Scott and the juvenile rob him instead. When the victim arrived, Scott and the juvenile approached him and were armed. Gunfire was exchanged between them and the victim who was grazed by one round on his hand. He sought medical treatment at a local hospital and was released. The other female involved was also struck twice in the gunfire exchange, and she was later airlifted to a New Orleans hospital for treatment. She remains in critical but stable condition.

Scott and the juvenile were charged with attempted armed robbery and use of a firearm in an attempted armed robbery. Scott was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Bail is set at $150,000. The juvenile was placed in the Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux.

Gregoire was charged with principal to attempted armed robbery and principal to attempted armed robbery with the use of a firearm. She was also booked into the Correctional Complex, and bail is set at $150,000.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.