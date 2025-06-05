TPSO announces arrest of five suspects tied to recent Dulac business burglaries

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of five individuals, in connection with a series of recent business burglary complaints reported to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The TPSO Criminal Patrol Division arrested Christopher Lee Verdin Sr, 47, Chris Marie Verdin, 42, Donovan Lee Billiot, 38, Eugene Michael Lodrigue Jr, 45, and Carl E. Naquin Jr, 54, for felony charges in connection with the investigation.

Over the last two weeks, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Criminal Patrol Division began receiving anonymous information, which identified multiple suspects believed to be responsible for at least two different business burglary incidents in the Dulac, la area. Through further investigation, Deputies also learned of additional information which led to the development of several suspects, along with evidence that began to surface in the case.

As the investigation continued, Criminal Patrol Deputies located and brought in several of the suspects for questioning, and ultimately learned that multiple suspects were involved in at least two of the burglary incidents being investigated, which resulted in multiple arrests.

Chris Marie Verdin, 42, was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Simple Burglary (Felony), for her involvement in the investigation. Verdin was later released on a $10,000 bond by local judges.

Christopher Lee Verdin Sr, 42, was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Simple Burglary (2 counts), Theft, as well several outstanding warrants unrelated to the investigations. Verdin remains in custody on a $113,200 bond by local judges.

Carl E. Naquin Jr, 54, was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Principal to Simple Burglary, as well several outstanding warrants unrelated to the investigations. Naquin remains in custody on a $50,000 bond by local judges.

Eugene Michael Lodrigue Jr, 45, was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Simple Burglary as well several outstanding warrants unrelated to the investigations. Lodrigue remains in custody on a $72,700 bond by local judges.

Donovan Lee Billiot, 38, was arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Simple Burglary, as well several outstanding warrants unrelated to the investigations. Billiot remains in custody on a $36,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind the public that this remains on ongoing investigation, and the likelihood of additional arrests are highly likely. Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased with the outstanding work completed by the TPSO Criminal Patrol Division in this series of investigations, which brought answers to problems faced in the Dulac area.

Sheriff Soignet said, “These types of cases can be very detailed, and I am extremely proud of the men and women of our agency who continuously go above and beyond for the safety of our community. We will continue to do what is necessary to rid our community of criminal behavior.”