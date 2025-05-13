TPSO announces arrest of inmate who stole Sheriff’s vehicle in escape attempt

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Terrebonne Parish inmate, in connection with the theft of a TPSO Vehicle, used in an attempt to escape. William Michael Proctor, 32, of Gray, was arrested on multiple felony offenses during the investigation.

On Tuesday, shortly before 10:00am, Deputies connected to the Inmate Trustee Program were alerted to the fact that a trustee was observed stealing a TPSO vehicle and fleeing Northbound on La 24 Park Ave. Authorities were quickly alerted to the 100 block of Bayou Blue Bypass Road, where Proctor was involved in a crash. TPSO Deputies were then assisted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, who were dispatched not a crash on St. Charles Bypass Road.

Terrebonne Parish Deputies located Proctor approximately 20 minutes later, with help from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Terrebonne Parish Detectives were brought in to assist with the investigation, and determined that Proctor acted alone in the incident. Through further investigation, Detectives located video footage of the theft, as well as additional evidence left behind by Proctor.

Detectives interviewed Proctor, who admitted to the theft, and was later arrested on charges of Simple Escape, Vehicle Theft, Hit and Run Driving, Careless operation, and No Driver’s License. Proctor was remanded to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he is jailed on No Bond, by local judges.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes

available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, and community members, for their assistance in this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “I am incredibly proud of the way our personnel responded to this undesirable incident, and the quick apprehension of this offender. We will always do what in necessary to ensure that Terrebonne Parish remains a safe community for all.”