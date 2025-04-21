TPSO arrests Houma man in connection to shoplifting incident

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with a Shoplifting Investigation, at a local Terrebonne Parish business. Cedric Collins, 38, was arrested for multiple charges associated with the investigation.

On April 19, 2025, shortly after 3:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to a business on Grand Caillou Road, in response to a shoplifting incident. Before Deputies arrived, management was able to provide the description of the suspect responsible, which Deputies attempted to locate, but were unsuccessful. When Deputies approached the business, a black male suspect was exiting the store, and upon seeing Deputies, immediately fled the area on foot. Deputies gave chase, and located the male suspect a short time later, who was taken into custody. Deputies quickly identified the suspect as Cedric Collins, 38, of Houma.

As Deputies continued their investigation, they were able to quickly determine that Collins was not the initial offender, though evidence was recovered to substantiate that Collins was in possession of stolen goods from the store. A short time later, Deputies were contacted by a concerned citizen who witnessed Collins throw a backpack during the chase, and led Deputies to the item. Deputies quickly discovered the backpack to contain a loaded firearm inside, along with additional evidence connected to the theft. A further check of Collins revealed that he was listed as a Convicted Felon through the State of Louisiana.

Collins was arrested for charges of Theft, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Resisting an Officer (2 counts) and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on a $75,000.00 bond by local judges..

Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased with the outstanding work completed by the TPSO Patrol Division in the apprehension of Collins. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “I’m very grateful for the community involvement in this incident, which clearly led to the removal of a dangerous weapon from our streets. This is a perfect example of what can be accomplished with the help of our community. As Sheriff, we will continue to do what is necessary to foster positive relationships with community members, which is a vital part of public safety.”