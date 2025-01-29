TPSO arrests three suspects in connection to ongoing narcotics investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a group of three suspects, in connection with an ongoing narcotics-based investigation, by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. Jesse Paul Leblanc, 41, Shaun Pellegrin, 43, and Jenee Duplantis, 37, were arrested on multiple felony narcotics charges associated with the investigation.

In August of 2024, Agents with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division began receiving information of alleged drug activity taking place at a home in the 1300 block of Hwy 55. Agents learned that the alleged dealer, identified as Jesse Leblanc, was also responsible for receiving a large amount of stolen items, which was used as payment for the narcotics he distributed. Agents began conducting an in-depth investigation into the allegations, which revealed confirmation of illegal drug trades taking place at the home.

On January 27 th , Agents completed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Hwy 55, in response to the ongoing investigation. When Agents entered the home, they located Jesse Leblanc, Shaun Pellegrin, Jenee Duplantis, and two additional adult occupants, who were all detained. During the search, Agents located amounts of Methamphetamines, Heroin, Marijuana, prescription-based medication in multiple forms, 6 firearms, several items of drug paraphernalia linked to distribution activities, and close to $2,700 in cash.

Agents were also able to locate a stolen boat, motor, and trailer on the property, which was directly linked to a victim in Lafourche Parish. Agents were able to return the stolen property to its rightful owner. Authorities continue to work diligently to link any additional items that were located on the property.

Jesse Leblanc, of Montegut, was arrested on charges of Possession of a CDS I (Heroin), Possession of a CDS I (Marijuana), Possession of a CDS II ( Methamphetamines), Possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS, Possession of a firearm by Convicted Felon, and Illegal Possession of stolen things. Leblanc remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on No Bond, by local judges.

Shaun Pellegrin, of Montegut, was arrested on charges of Possession of a CDS I (Heroin), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants unrelated to the investigation. Pellegrin remains jailed in Terrebonne Parish on No Bond by local judges.

Jenee Duplantis, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Possession of a CDS I (Heroin), Possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence Timothy Soignet, Sheriff of CDS, and Possession of a firearm by Convicted Felon. Duplantis remains jailed in Terrebonne Parish on a $88,000 bond, by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet is proud of this joint investigation, which stretched through multiple divisions of the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Soignet said, “I’m extremely proud of our staff for the tremendous job they continue to do day in and day out to rid our parish of dangerous narcotics and offenders. I would like to personally commend the Narcotics Division, Patrol Division, Investigative Division, Intelligence Division, and Criminal Patrol Division, who all played a vital role in solving this investigation. Our Staff are a dedicated group of individuals who take the safety of our community very serious. We are very lucky to have this group in our corner.”

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind residents that suspicious behavior and drug related activity information can always be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org , or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.