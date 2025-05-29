TPSO employee arrested for sharing nude images without consent

Sheriff Timothy Soignet advised that on May 28, 2025; Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested an employee of the TPSO. Sheriff Soignet advised that Chad White (38 years of age) has been arrested for one count of Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to the complaint on Monday May 26, 2025, by a telephone call from a subject that was informed her nude images were being shown to others by White. The complaint was transferred to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s unit who began the investigation at that point. Through the investigation it was learned that the images were in fact shown to other individuals.

On May 28, 2025, Chad White was terminated as employee of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and arrested from one count of Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he awaits a bond to be set by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet advised this is an ongoing investigation being conducted and that anyone with information should contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (985) 876-2500.