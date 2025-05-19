TPSO investigating discovery of human skeletal remains in Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has confirmed that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to an address in the 100 block of Westwood Drive, after reports surfaced of a nearby resident discovering what was believed to be human skeletal remains.

Deputies quickly responded to the scene, where they confirmed the remains of a deceased human. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene, who began an investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available.

Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Detectives have continued to work the investigation steadily, since the discovery. This is certainly a unique investigation, but I have confidence that our Detectives will do what is necessary to find the facts and circumstances of this complex case. As always, we ask for patience from the community as we continue to investigate this incident. ”

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information in this investigation, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at 800-743-7433, or CRIMESTOPPERSBR.ORG, where you may be eligible for a cash reward.