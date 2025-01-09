TPSO warns community members of ongoing scam calls, urges increased caution

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like citizens to know that the agency is continuing to receive complaints from the community claiming that calls are being received from people identifying themselves as members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, the scammers have discovered a way to even call the community from what appears to be a (985)876-2500 phone number on the caller ID. THIS IS NOT OUR AGENCY MAKING THE CALL!!!!

The calls are allegedly for “OUTSTANDING WARRANTS” or “REQUESTING MONEY” to be paid for various alleged law enforcement actions. THESE CALLS ARE BEING INVESTIGATED AS SCAMS! SHERIFF SOIGNET WOULD LIKE TO REMIND THE PUBLIC THAT CALLS SUCH AS THE ONES BEING MADE ARE NOT GENERATED FROM OUR AGENCY.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind the public that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office WOULD NEVER, AND HAVE NEVER requested matters such as these to be made over the phone. All Sheriff’s Office related business has ALWAYS been handled in person at our local offices, and will continue to be done in that manner. Additionally, all forms of payment for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office related reasons cannot be paid with GIFT CARDS, ONLINE PAYMENTS, BITCOIN, or any other forms of ELECTRONIC PAYMENTS.

If you are, or have received a phone call from someone making such requests, it should be considered a SCAM, and you are advised to make NO FORM OF PAYMENT to the caller. Instead, we urge you to immediately hang up the phone and contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500.

All Sheriff’s Office related payments MUST be made in person. Personnel from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office do not participate in individual phone calls to residents for these types of situations.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone who has, or will experience this type of incident, to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, at (985)876-2500, if you believe you’ve encountered a scam phone call posing as the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are continuing to work through these difficult investigations. For more information, please visit the TPSO Facebook page.