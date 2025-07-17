Two arrested in connection with body found in Chauvin, Sheriff confirms

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that a Chauvin man and a Galliano woman have been taken into custody, in connection with an investigation where the body of a man was recently discovered deceased, in Chauvin. Keith Allen Myers Jr, 29, and Brinkley Elizabeth Dantin, 24, are currently being held in Lafourche Parish on charges connected to the case.

On July 4th, shortly after 11pm, Deputies were called to the 5800 block of Bayouside Drive, after a male was found lifeless on the side of the roadway, by passerby’s. Deputies with the Patrol Division were called to the scene, and confirmed that the male was in fact deceased.

A short time later, Detectives with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division were called to the scene, and later confirmed through investigation, that the male was a victim of a drug overdose. Through further investigation, Detectives were able to link Myers and Dantin to the victim, and learned that the victim was provided Heroin which caused the overdose. Detectives discovered evidence to support that Myers and Dantin removed the victim from their vehicle, where the overdose occurred, and left his body on the side of the roadway.

Keith Allen Meyers and Brinkley Elizabeth Dantin were taken into custody in Lafourche Parish, and are being held on charges unrelated to the case in Terrebonne Parish. Terrebonne Detectives have secured arrest warrants for Meyers and Dantin for charges of Second-Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice, with a $1,025,000.00 bond assigned by local judges. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office are working with Authorities in Lafourche Parish to complete their transfer to Terrebonne, to face charges.

The victim’s identity is not being released in connection with the investigation.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the TPSO Patrol and Violent Crimes Divisions, for a job well done in this investigation. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “As always, we ask for peace and patience for the family of the victim, and those affected by this troubling incident. We will continue to do what is necessary, to remove dangerous offenders from our streets. Our Detectives have done an outstanding job in this investigation and will continue to work to make this community a safer place.”