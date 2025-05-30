Two Arrested in Thibodaux; Police Seize Narcotics, Firearms, and Cash

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that two arrests have been made in connection with a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the findings of a variety of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency and firearms.

Kaiden Arceneaux (21, W/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), 2-Counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Felony), Possession of Psilocybin – Mushrooms (Felony) & Unlawful Handling of Machine Guns (Felony).

Desmond Fusilier (28, B/M, of Houma, LA) is charged with Possession of a Firearm/Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon (Felony), Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), 2-Counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Felony), Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), Possession of Codeine (Felony), Possession of Psilocybin – Mushrooms (Felony), Possession of Schedule IV – Tramadol (Felony) & Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule V – Gabapentin (Felony).

Mugshots provided.

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, the Thibodaux Police Department’s Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Louise Street. The search warrant was a result of a lengthy narcotics investigation that occurred for several months prior to the search warrant.

The search of the residence resulted in the recovery of approximately 142 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, 3 digital scales, 3 handguns (one of which was converted to fully automatic), rifle upper, 57 bottles of CBD oil, 11 THC vapes, assortment of ammunition and magazines, $1,397.00 in U.S. currency, 149 grams of gabapentin, 9 doses of tramadol, 208 grams liquid codeine & 70 grams of psilocybin-mushroom gummies.

Two suspects on scene were arrested and taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where they remain, awaiting a bond to be set.

Chief Zeringue would like to take this time to commend the effort on this investigation by the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division. Chief Zeringue would also like to remind our community partners of the importance in reporting illegal drug activity to authorities.

Together we can make a difference and help keep the streets of Thibodaux safe. Chief Zeringue encourages community members to utilize valuable means such as Bayou Region Crime Stoppers to report illegal activity. This process can greatly assist Law Enforcement in combating criminal activity and aid them with keeping the community safe. Callers’ and/or tipster’s identities will be guaranteed to remain anonymous.