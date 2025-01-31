Two arrested, three sought in Bayou Blue armed robbery

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two people have been arrested and three others are being sought for an armed robbery that occurred in in the early morning hours of January 24, 2025. Anthony Breaux, 17, of Bayou Blue and Nathan Craig Jr., 17, of Houma have been arrested. Detectives are still seeking Zion Williams, 21, and Jasmon Jackson, 20, both of Thibodaux, as well as Jayden Woods, 21, of Houma in connection with the armed robbery.

Through investigation, detectives learned Breaux contacted an acquaintance of his and met up with him in the Bayou Blue area in the early morning hours of January 24, 2025. When Breaux met his acquaintance, the four other suspects were also present, and they held the man at gunpoint. They stole money, jewelry, clothing, and a cell phone from the man. The victim reported the incident to a nearby deputy. The deputy located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and continued along LA Highway 182 to Raceland. At one point, the vehicle crashed and the driver and passengers exited the vehicle and ran from the scene. Deputies searched the area, but they were unable to locate any of the individuals at that time.

Detectives conducted an investigation and identified Breaux, Craig, Williams, Jackson, and Woods as the five suspects. They obtained warrants for all five individuals for one count each of armed robbery and armed robbery with the use of a firearm.

Breaux turned himself in to authorities at the Thibodaux Police Department on the evening of January 24, 2025. He was booked on the active warrants. Bail is set at $300,000.

Craig was taken into custody by authorities in Terrebonne Parish on January 28, 2025. He was later transferred to Lafourche Parish and booked into the Correctional Complex on the active warrants. Bail is set at $500,000.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Zion Williams, Jasmon Jackson, and Jayden Woods. Anyone who knows their whereabouts can contact Detective Blake Thibodaux at 985-532-4352 or blake-thibodaux@lpso.net. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters who use Bayou Region Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.