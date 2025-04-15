Two charged in Thibodaux vehicle burglary investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two people have been charged in an investigation into vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Jonathan Daggs Jr., 17, of Thibodaux and a 16-year-old each face multiple burglary charges.

Since March 2025, deputies had been investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in neighborhoods near LA Highway 3185 in Thibodaux. Patrol deputies conducted thorough investigations and obtained video surveillance showing persons burglarizing vehicles, and they developed suspects for the crimes. Detectives conducted additional investigations and obtained search warrants for residences, which resulted in finding additional evidence in the case. Daggs and a 16-year-old male were identified as suspects in the case. Both were located and taken into custody.

The juvenile was charged with seven counts of simple burglary of a motor vehicle and was released to the custody of his guardian.

During questioning, Daggs admitted to his involvement. He was arrested on Monday, April 14. He was also charged with seven counts of simple burglary of a motor vehicle and was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Bail is set at $70,000.

This investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are expected.