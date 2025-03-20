Two Chauvin men cited for crab trap theft in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Chauvin men for alleged crab trap theft violations on March 8 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Brent Theriot, 72, and Adam Foret, 34, for theft of crab traps.

Agents started a theft of crab traps investigation into Theriot and Foret and made contact with the subjects at Theriot’s residence. Agents found a number of crab traps that belonged to at least four other commercial fishermen at Theriot’s residence.

Theriot and Foret said the crab traps that did not belong to them were caught in their shrimping nets and they did not return them to the water. Agents seized the stolen crab traps associated with this case.

Theft of crab traps brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents involved in the case are Sgt. Norman Deroche, Senior Agent Cody Salpietra and Agent Jacob Stelly.