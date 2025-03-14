Two Houma men cited in separate cases for oyster logbook violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Houma men for alleged commercial oyster harvest violations in Terrebonne Parish on March 7.

Agents cited Gabriel Gomez-Luria, 31, for violating oyster logbook and refrigerator requirements. In a separate case, agents also cited Luis J. Zarraga-Flores, 46, for violating oyster logbook and refrigeration requirements.

Agents were on patrol on March 7 in Quitman Bayou when they observed Gomez-Luria and Zarraga-Flores actively harvesting oysters in two separate vessels. During inspections of the harvested oysters and logbooks, agents determined that Gomez-Luria and Zarraga-Flores did not properly fill out their oyster harvest logbooks with the correct information, which resulted in violating oyster logbook and refrigeration requirements.

Oyster harvest logbooks are required to be carried and filled out by oyster harvesters to record the time and temperature of harvested oysters to determine compliance with refrigerator requirements.

Violation of logbook and refrigeration sanitation requirements brings up to a $25 fine for each offense and loss of product. Agents participating in these cases are Senior Agent Joel Rubio, Lt. Gerald Sander and Agent Carl Reed.