Two injured in late-night Houma shooting; police seek information

On June 28th, 2025 shortly before 11 PM the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Amarillo Drive.
As officers arrived on scene two victims were located with gunshot wounds. One victim was shot in the lower leg and transported to an area hospital. The second victim was also transported to an area hospital and found to be shot in the abdomen and in the leg. At this time both victims are currently being treated for their injuries and as of the last report both victims were in stable condition.
This investigation is ongoing and in the early stages. The suspect and motive have not yet been determined and further details will be released at a later time.
The Houma Police Department would like to ask that anyone with information to please contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 and or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.