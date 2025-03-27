Two locals among four arrested following Mardi Gras Street Takeover in New Orleans

On March 4, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police – Troop NOLA was alerted to an escalating public safety concern involving vehicles and pedestrians obstructing roadways, commonly referred to as “Street Takeovers.” This particular incident occurred in the area of Chef Menteur Highway and Press Drive in New Orleans. Those involved in these criminal activities displayed a blatant disregard for public safety, repeatedly violating multiple laws and fostering an environment of lawlessness. These well-coordinated events are often linked to other criminal activity throughout the city.

Troop NOLA Troopers responded to assist the New Orleans Police Department and conducted three separate traffic stops involving a Cadillac CT4, an Infiniti Q50, and a Chrysler 300—all participating in the takeover. The traffic stops escalated into pursuits across New Orleans, with drivers reaching speeds exceeding 130 mph.

As a result, Troopers arrested 26-year-old Brody Gautreaux of Lockport, La, the driver of the Cadillac CT4, and seized the vehicle as part of the investigation. Gautreaux was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison for Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway, Reckless Operation, and other traffic-related offenses. Additionally, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Deanta Belvin of Raceland, La, the driver of the Infiniti Q50. Belvin was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison for Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Hit-and-Run Driving, Negligent Injuring, and other traffic-related offenses.

Through investigative efforts, Troopers identified the driver of the Chrysler 300 as 26-year-old Kane Smith of Morgan City, La. During the investigation, Troopers discovered that footage from within Smith’s vehicle captured the March 4th pursuit and was later posted on social media. As part of the investigation, Troopers obtained arrest and search warrants. On March 14, 2025, Troopers executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence in Morgan City, where they recovered two stolen vehicle engines—one installed in the Chrysler 300 used in the street takeover and the other in a separate Chrysler 300 at the residence—as well as illegal narcotics. Both vehicles were seized, and Smith was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Prison for Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway (3 counts), Reckless Operation (3 counts), Obstruction of Justice, and other traffic related offenses.

Continuing the investigation, Troopers identified 24-year-old Adel Nasher of Marrero, La, as the driver of a Cadillac CTS, also involved in the street takeover. Troopers obtained an arrest warrant, and on March 12, 2025, Nasher was taken into custody in Baton Rouge. His vehicle was also seized as part of the investigation and he was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison for Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway and Reckless Operation.