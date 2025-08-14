Two men arrested in connection with Montegut vehicle and boat theft

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a pair of men, who were identified in connection with a recent theft of a vehicle and boat in Montegut, are in custody. Logan Michael Olivier, 22, of Houma, and Nicholas Joseph Ordoyne, 38, of Thibodaux, were arrested and jailed in Lafourche Parish on multiple charges connected to the incident.

In the early morning hours of Monday, August 11, Terrebonne Parish Patrol Deputies were called to a home in Montegut, where a vehicle, a boat, and a boat trailer were stolen during the night. When Deputies arrived, the victim provided vital information about the stolen vehicle and boat, which was provided to Law Enforcement personnel throughout the Parish.

Later in the morning, Detectives of the TPSO Criminal Intelligence Division were assigned the investigation. As Detectives began the inquiry, video surveillance footage was recovered at a nearby home, which provided vital information about the timeline of the actual theft. Additional research of law enforcement databases revealed that the vehicle was last seen in Lafourche Parish. TPSO Intelligence Detectives began coordinating with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, which led to the vehicle being spotted by Lafourche Authorities, in the area of Bourg Larose Hwy. As Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver led Lafourche Deputies on a short vehicle pursuit, before surrendering near mile marker 30, on Bourg Larose Hwy. Lafourche Authorities identified the driver as Logan Michael Olivier, 22, of Houma, who was immediately taken into custody without incident.

At the time of Olivier’s capture, TPSO Intelligence Detectives arrived on the scene of the stop and took possession of the stolen vehicle, which was later returned to the victim. The victim provided information of damage that the vehicle suffered after the theft, as well a large number of items missing from the vehicle. Lafourche Parish Authorities arrested Olivier on numerous charges associated with the investigation and apprehension, and he remains jailed in Lafourche Parish. Terrebonne Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Olivier in connection with the Terrebonne Parish investigation.

In the days following Olivier’s arrest, TPSO Detectives obtained additional information, which led to the recovery of the stolen boat and trailer in Montegut, and the discovery of an additional suspect, identified as Nicholas Ordoyne. Authorities were able to link a residence in Galliano to Ordoyne, and the ongoing investigation. The information, subsequently led to Authorities completing a search warrant at the Galliano home, where Nicholas Ordoyne was taken into custody on arrest warrants associated with the investigation. During the search of the home, Detectives located several stolen items linked to the case, which were taken as evidence.

Nicholas Ordoyne was later arrested and jailed in Lafourche Parish by LPSO Deputies. TPSO Intelligence Detectives are currently waiting for Olivier and Ordoyne to be transferred to Terrebonne Parish to stand charges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the actions of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Intelligence Divisions, for their work on this incident. Sheriff Soignet would also like to personally thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation, and the apprehension of two dangerous offenders. Sheriff Soignet said, “I am incredibly grateful that we have such a close connection to our Public Safety Partners in and around our Parish! This is yet another example of what we can accomplish when Law Enforcement agencies work together as one.”

ALL ARRESTED ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.