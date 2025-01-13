Two men arrested with narcotics during traffic stop

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two men were arrested on a traffic stop after being found with a variety of narcotics. Sidney Poindexter Jr., 57, and Ronald Ellis Jr., 52, both of Raceland were arrested early Sunday morning.

At around 1:35 a.m. on January 12, 2025, a K-9 deputy conducted a traffic stop in Raceland near the intersection of LA 1 and LA 182. The deputy identified the driver as Ellis and the passenger as Poindexter. The deputy found Ellis had an active warrant for his arrest, and took him into custody.

A Thibodaux Police officer in the area arrived to assist. As Poindexter exited the vehicle, the deputy saw him try to hide an object in his jacket pocket. The deputy told him to remove his hands from his pockets, but Poindexter refused. The police officer ran over to attempt to detain Poindexter, and a struggle ensued. As a result, a bag fell from Poindexter’s pocket, and the officer could see a firearm in his pocket. Poindexter was taken into custody. The bag contained other smaller bags of a variety of suspected narcotics. Poindexter was also found to have drug paraphernalia in his possession. Inside the vehicle, the deputy found a large bag of suspected methamphetamine. Both men were transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux for booking.

Poindexter was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. Bail is set at $376,000.

Ellis was booked on warrants for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and contempt of court. He was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, driving under suspension, and improper vehicle lighting. Total bail has not yet been set. He is also being held as a fugitive for St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.