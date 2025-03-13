Two subjects cited for commercial crabbing violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged commercial crabbing violations on March 8 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Ngoc Nguyen, 60, of Houma, and Ho Nguyen, 59, of Chauvin, for violating abandoned crab trap removal regulations.

Agents were on patrol on February 22 when they observed two lines of crab traps which were located in the area closed for commercial crabbing during the Derelict Crab Trap Removal Program dates. Agents found the traps belonged to Ngoc Nguyen and Ho Nguyen.

Agents made contact with Ngoc Nguyen and Ho Nguyen on March 8 and cited them for violating abandoned crab trap removal regulations.

Violating abandoned crab trap removal regulations brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents involved in these cases are Senior Agent Austin Anderson, Senior Agent Cody Salpietra and Senior Agent Troy Autin.