UPDATE: Cut Off Man charged with additional sex crimes, bail set at over $2 million

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Cut Off man has been charged with additional sex crimes in a continuing investigation. Ivan Reyes, 29, faces additional counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal, and he also faces new charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

As previously reported, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in reference to Reyes reportedly in possession child pornography. Investigators obtained electronic search warrants and conducted a thorough search of social media and messaging apps. They initially found him to be in possession of 18 pornographic images and videos involving children as young as an infant. They additionally found 15 images and videos where Reyes was engaged in sexual acts with a dog. They seized all computers and electronic devices from his residence to further the investigation.

Through further investigation, detectives found over 100 additional images of videos containing child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal. They also found videos of Reyes engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct within view of children.

Reyes was initially arrested on February 24, 2025. He was booked on additional charges this week. In all, Reyes is charged with 87 counts of pornography involving juveniles, 75 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bail is now set at $2.165 million.