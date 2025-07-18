UPDATE: Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man has been charged with murder in a shooting incident that occurred in Thibodaux on Tuesday. Kayvon Woodside, 25, of Gray was arrested on Thursday evening for the murder of Vincent Joseph, 56, of Thibodaux.

As previously released, at around 6:20 PM on July 15, 2025, deputies responded to Lasseigne Road in Thibodaux in reference to several shots having been fired. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim, later identified as Joseph, was shot multiple times while he was in a vehicle in the area of Lasseigne Road. Joseph then drove away from the scene. While driving, Joseph then eventually crashed into a tree near the intersection of LA Highway 308 and LA Highway 3185. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of the injuries sustained in the incident.

Through investigation, detectives developed Woodside as a suspect in the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest for second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On July 17, 2025, with the assistance of deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodside was taken into custody in Terrebonne Parish. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and later transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Bail is set at $600,000.

Sheriff Webre again thanks our public safety partners, including the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, which assisted with the arrest, as well as the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office, which assisted in the investigation.