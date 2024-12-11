UPDATE: Man wanted for threatening teacher and students at Thibodaux High

UPDATE:

Marvin Rainey turned himself in last night. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Bail is set at $50,000. He was additionally booked on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court with fines and costs of $634.50.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man is wanted for causing a disturbance at Thibodaux High School last week. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Marvin Rainey, 43, of Thibodaux.

On December 3, 2024, Rainey, a parent of a student at the school, entered a classroom and made several threatening statements to the teacher and students in the class. Following an investigation of the incident, deputies obtained a warrant for Rainey’s arrest for unlawful disruption of the operation of a school (R.S. 14:40.6), a felony. Deputies have made multiple attempts to contact Rainey, but they have been unable to locate him.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Marvin Rainey. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.