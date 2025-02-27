UPDATE: New arrests in Bayou Blue armed robbery

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two more men have been arrested for an armed robbery that occurred in Bayou Blue in January. Jayden Woods, 21, of Houma and Zion Williams, 21, of Thibodaux have been arrested. Nathan Craig Jr., 17, of Houma and Anthony Breaux, 17, of Bayou Blue were previously arrested in the case. Jasmon Jackson, 20, remains at large.

As previously released, detectives learned Breaux contacted an acquaintance of his and met up with him in the Bayou Blue area in the early morning hours of January 24, 2025. When Breaux met his acquaintance, the four other suspects were also present, and they held the man at gunpoint. They stole money, jewelry, clothing, and a cell phone from the man. The victim reported the incident to a nearby deputy. The deputy located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and continued along LA Highway 182 to Raceland. At one point, the vehicle crashed and the driver and passengers exited the vehicle and ran from the scene. Deputies searched the area, but they were unable to locate any of the individuals at that time.

Detectives conducted an investigation and obtained warrants for the five suspects for one count each of armed robbery and armed robbery with use of a firearm. Breaux turned himself in to authorities later that day, and Craig was arrested four days later. Both remain at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Bail is set at $300,000 for Breaux and $500,000 for Craig.

Williams turned himself in to deputies at the Correctional Complex on January 31, 2025. His bail is set at $500,000.

Then, on February 18, 2025, investigators learned Woods was at a residence in the Cut Off area. Woods additionally has active warrants out of Terrebonne Parish for charges including aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon. Due to his outstanding warrants and criminal history, and out of an abundance of caution, the Lafourche Parish Interagency Crisis Management Unit responded to the residence. After some time, Woods surrendered without incident and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Correctional Complex. Bail is set at $500,000.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Jasmon Jackson. Anyone who knows his whereabouts can contact Detective Blake Thibodaux at 985-532-4352 or blake-thibodaux@lpso.net. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters who use Bayou Region Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.