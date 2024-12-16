UPDATE: One arrested, one sought in Lockport armed robbery

UPDATE:

Vijay Gohil was arrested over the weekend and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with a November 2024 armed robbery that occurred in Lockport. Clyde “Trey” Hodge III, 28, of Gonzales has been arrested. Investigators have also obtained a warrant for the arrest of Vijay Gohil, 54, of Kenner.

At around 7 p.m. on November 6, 2024, deputies were notified of an armed robbery that occurred just outside a motel in Lockport. Through investigation, detectives learned a man was outside the motel when he was approached by a masked man with a gun who demanded money and the victim’s cell phone. The victim gave cash to the masked man, but he did not have a phone. The masked suspect then forced the victim into a building and closed him inside before leaving the area in a van driven by a second suspect. Through investigation, detectives identified Hodge as the masked man and Gohil as the driver, and they obtained arrest warrants.

On December 2, 2024, Hodge was located by the St. Gabriel Police Department and placed under arrest. He was initially booked into the Iberville Parish Jail. He was later transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked with armed robbery and armed robbery with the use of a firearm. He was released on December 6 after posting bail in the amount of $150,000. He is currently on home incarceration.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Vijay Gohil who is wanted for principal to armed robbery and principal to armed robbery with the use of a firearm. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts can contact Detective Blake Thibodaux at 985-532-4352 or blake-thibodaux@lpso.net. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters who use Bayou Region Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.