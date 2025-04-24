UPDATE: Two More Arrested in Ongoing Narcotics Investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two more people have been arrested as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation which started in November 2024. Amber Stelly, 29, of Bayou Blue and Gianna Cadenas, 25, of Gray have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Bryan Wright, 50, of Gray and Richard Comardelle Jr., 48, of Larose were arrested as part of the investigation in February 2025.

In November 2024, narcotics agents opened an investigation into illegal narcotics sales in the central and south areas of Lafourche Parish. Agents identified multiple individuals and residences involved in drug sales and obtained several search warrants for residences, vehicles, electronic media and DNA. The searches have resulted in the seizure of a variety of narcotics and two firearms. Agents initially obtained arrest warrants for Wright and Comardelle, and they were arrested in February. Wright was charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth, carrying of a weapon in the presence of drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond due to a revocation of parole. Comardelle was charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex after posting bail in the amount of $100,000.

As the investigation continued, agents also arrested Stelly on March 7, 2025, for possession of Valium. She was released the following day after posting $5,000 bail.

Agents had also obtained a warrant for meth distribution for Cardenas. She was arrested in Terrebonne Parish last week and transferred to Lafourche Parish. She was released on April 22 after posting bail in the amount of $50,000.

Anyone wishing to report any drug-related or suspicious activity can contact Lieutenant Adam Dufrene at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips mobile app.