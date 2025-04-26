Vehicle burglary investigation leads to arrest of two fugitives, including one wanted in four states

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two people have been arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary investigation. Tedgrick Montgomery Jr., 29, of South Carolina and Sandy Palmer, 40, of Michigan were arrested in Baton Rouge on Thursday. Montgomery has outstanding warrants for several Louisiana parishes and in three other states.

Just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, deputies and detectives responded to a fitness center in Raceland in reference to several vehicles being burglarized in the parking lot of the business. Some of the vehicles had broken windows due to forced entry. The male suspect was driving a black SUV, and was under investigation for other burglaries in the parishes of Terrebonne and Livingston.

In working with area law enforcement in multiple parishes, detectives located the vehicle in the Baton Rouge area. Baton Rouge Police conducted a traffic stop and identified Montgomery and Palmer as the occupants of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, investigators located evidence from burglaries in three parishes. Further investigation revealed Palmer attempted to cash stolen checks in the New Orleans and Gonzales areas, and she was in possession of several other blank checks. Both were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on warrants. They were subsequently transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center and booked on warrants there.

Montgomery was booked on a warrant for simple burglary in Livingston Parish. Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained warrants for Montgomery for two counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, attempted simple burglary of a vehicle, and possession of tools for a crime. He also has pending charges in Lafourche for two counts each of bank fraud, identity theft and forgery. Montgomery also has outstanding warrants for Thibodaux Police and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as in the states of South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Palmer was also booked with simple burglary in Livingston. In Lafourche Parish, she faces charges including two counts each of bank fraud, identity theft and forgery.

Sheriff Webre applauded the efforts of investigators in the case. “Our detectives did an outstanding job, not only in quickly developing the suspects in the case, but also in surveilling and tracking them across multiple jurisdictions,” said Sheriff Webre. “We hope this case sends a clear message to criminals to stay away from our parish. We will track you down, and you will be arrested!” Sheriff Webre also thanks all the agencies that partnered with LPSO on this investigation.