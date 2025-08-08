Tickets are now on sale for the 3rd Annual Thibodaux on Tap Craft Beer Festival

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. has announced tickets are now on sale for their 3rd annual craft beer festival, Thibodaux on Tap.

Thibodaux on Tap will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Downtown Thibodaux at 6:00 PM— participants will be able to come sample 2oz tastings of craft beer from dozens of distillers across Louisiana, enjoy local food vendors, live music, and watch Home Brewers battle for the top prize.

Photos provided by Thibodaux Main Street.

Ticket sales will be limited to manage crowd size and provide a more enjoyable experience, so do not hesitate to purchase your tickets soon. Tickets are non-refundable but are transferrable, and may be purchased here. All participants must be 21+ to attend Thibodaux on Tap.

For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.’s Facebook or website.