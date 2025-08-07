Waterlife Museum to host National Acadian Day Celebration with French, music, and more this August

It’s time to celebrate our Acadian heritage, sha!

The Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum will host a community celebration of National Acadian Day on Friday, August 15, 2025.

“This special day honors the vibrant culture of the Acadian people who helped shape Louisiana’s identity,” said the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum on Facebook. “This day is not only a cultural celebration—it’s a tribute to the journey and resilience of our ancestors.”

The event will feature local organizations and activities working to keep Cajun culture thriving and vibrant in our area. The schedule is as follows:

11:00 AM-1:00 PM – French Table (open to all of any skill level)

5:30 PM-6:30 PM – Music by the Cajun Music Preservation Society

6:30 PM-7:30 PM – LouisianaLIT with Dr. Shana Walton, author of “Bayou Harvest: Subsistence Practice in Coastal Louisiana”

The Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum is located at 7910 W Park Ave in Houma and is open from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM. Admission is Adults $3, Seniors $2.50, and Kids $2. For more information about the museum, please visit their Facebook.