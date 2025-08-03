Free health screenings coming to Houma this August

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System is hitting the road this August to bring free health screenings directly to the community through its Mobile CARE Clinic.

The clinic will make two stops in Houma, offering quick, convenient access to essential health services including blood pressure checks, glucose and lipid testing, weight and waist measurements, and RN consultations. A special emphasis on colorectal and skin screenings will also be offered at the second event.

Mobile Clinic Schedule & Locations:

August 1 from 10 AM – 12 PM at the East Branch Library

Event Code: 451666

Free health screenings include: Blood pressure, resting pulse rate, blood glucose and lipid profile, weight and waist circumference, RN consults.

August 19 from 9 AM. – 1 PM at Cannata’s Family Market

Event Code: 453703

Free colorectal, skin, and health screenings including: Blood pressure, resting pulse rate, blood glucose and lipid profile, weight and waist circumference, RN consults.

These screenings are completely free and no appointments are necessary, however registration is available to secure an appointment.

Residents can register on-site or visit https://tgwfl.vitalogyinc.com/register/regweb/ and enter the event code above for the event you wish to attend. For more information, visit tghealthsystem.com or contact The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System.