Hardscaping sets the stage for year-round outdoor living

You’ve heard of landscaping. How about hardscaping?

Hardscapes are the manmade features that bring form and function to our landscapes, providing a contrast to living elements such as plants, trees and turf — otherwise known as softscapes. Hardscapes and softscapes both play important roles in Louisiana landscapes, where our climate is conducive to year-round outdoor living and entertaining.

“Plant blooms come and go. Some of them only last a season; some of them last multiple years,” said Damon Abdi, an assistant professor of landscape horticulture at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station. “But a well-built hardscape is going to give you returns 365 days a year.”

Hardscapes are more than just places to host gatherings or enjoy some time outdoors. They add definition to the overall environment and offer a chance to incorporate different shapes, textures and colors.

Hardscapes can even help you cut back on maintenance. Think about it: Materials like concrete, stone and brick don’t have to be watered or mowed to look beautiful.

Many hardscapes can make for fun, fulfilling do-it-yourself projects. A patio is a good starting point — a perfect way to spruce up the back yard this summer.

To build a patio, Abdi suggests following these steps:

Call 811. “Make sure that you’re not going to have any utilities that are going to get in the way,” Abdi said. “That can be a dangerous and expensive issue.” Mark the footprint for the patio. Excavate about 4 to 5 inches of soil. Create a base layer. “Adding in gravel with fines and compacting that is going to give you a really solid surface to continue your construction,” Abdi said. Top the gravel with a 1-inch layer of sand. Smooth the sand. Install stone on top. “You can use pavers, you can use bluestone, you can use natural stone,” Abdi said. “There’s a whole range of options to fit your tastes.”

There are plenty of other hardscapes to consider, and they can serve many different purposes. How would you like to use your outdoor space?

Perhaps having friends over and cooking for them is your thing. An outdoor kitchen may be in order. Or would you rather a quiet retreat for relaxing and reading? A comfy swing shaded by a stylish pergola could be the ticket.

You can warm up on chilly fall and winter evenings with an outdoor fireplace. Retaining walls keep soil in place and lend structure. Shorter seat walls can set off patios or other areas while creating extra seating. Don’t forget about pathways through the garden, which hold practical and aesthetic appeal.

Abdi has written detailed how-to guides for some of these hardscaping projects. You can find them by searching www.LSUAgCenter.com for “Landscape Ornamental Series.”

Simpler hardscaping projects can be effective, too. One well-placed boulder or bench can sometimes be all that a small garden needs. Even just a few stepping stones can make an impact.