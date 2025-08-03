Grow knowledge, grow community: Become a Louisiana Master Gardener

Are you passionate about plants, gardening, and giving back to your community? The Louisiana Master Gardener Program, offered through the LSU AgCenter, is now welcoming new applicants for upcoming training sessions across the state—including right here in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes.

Locally, the La-Terre Master Gardener Program is coordinated by Ms. Cherie Roger and typically kicks off each January. Those interested in joining the next class or volunteering with the program can contact Ms. Roger at CRoger@agcenter.lsu.edu or (985) 873-6495 to get on the waiting list or request more details.

The Louisiana Master Gardener Program is a volunteer development initiative that trains participants to share science-based horticultural knowledge with residents in their communities. Volunteers support LSU AgCenter Extension personnel in delivering educational programs, answering gardening questions, and helping Louisiana residents grow with confidence.

In 2024 alone, 300 new volunteers joined the ranks of Master Gardeners across the state. Together with seasoned members, they contributed more than 83,000 volunteer hours—the equivalent of nearly 50 full-time employees—and generated an estimated $2.4 million in economic impact. Volunteers also completed over 19,000 continuing education hours, ensuring they remain up to date on the latest horticultural practices.

Since its start in 1994, the Louisiana Master Gardener Program has certified more than 5,500 individuals, with some going on to earn Advanced Master Gardener status. These dedicated volunteers serve at the intersection of education, community service, and a love for growing things.

To learn more or find a Master Gardener program in your area, visit: https://tinyurl.com/LMGProgram