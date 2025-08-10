A Few Insights From an Average Man – By Thad Angelloz

By Thad Angelloz – At times like this I really feel old. Never did I believe I would ever revisit the world of column writing but here I am due to the encouragement of others. This time around I have decided to use this space to offer some insights and advice. Some of it is about life and some of it revolves around work. As a disclaimer, the eight statements below are from my own brain and have been forged through experience and my opinions on things I see and have witnessed during my life.

1) Maybe it’s just me, but the opinions of people on Facebook/other social media platforms are so routinely misguided, it’s disturbing. No intent to learn more or form any alternate view other than the one that immediately pops in to their minds can be explored. Any basis for thought formation can be helped along tremendously by simply being less reactive and more astute in your pursuit of asking questions, putting yourself in the shoes of those an issue may affect or just trying to be a bit empathetic even in circumstances where you disagree with someone. This newly formed standard that this makes you weak or not strong is completely wrong. Actually it does make you look weak, weak-minded. We wonder why politicians routinely have trouble getting anything good done, well this is why. You don’t have to agree with something totally to be capable of reaching some sort of common ground nor do you have to abandon your beliefs completely to be capable of respecting others. Growth only comes by detaching yourself from the fore-bearers of your learning curve. Pave your own way and don’t rely on preconceived notions to form definitive opinions on topics you don’t understand.

2) You wouldn’t think it would work this way, but life teaches us that the folks that are the most well-intentioned and work the hardest suffer the most by the hands of those that can’t stand seeing those people do well. Supporting others and applauding them is a task many find difficult because they are incapable of looking at those people in a favorable light because they themselves see something there that they aspire to have or be, but dont have the character traits embedded in them to go get for themselves. So, instead of building these folks up, they choose to tear them down to make themselves feel better. It’s a temporary, self-serving practice that is despicable and nasty, but happens all too often in the world we live in. Kudos to the grinders and well-intentioned that work hard to make the world a better place with no expectation of anything in return.

3) In my opinion, the greatest asset any leader can possess is the art of DEFLECTION. When you recognize others contributions to your own SUCCESS and deflect praise, you enhance rapport with your employees/co-workers, and by extension look far better in their eyes. Ultimately, you should always be cognizant that without the team around you rowing in the same direction, you will never achieve your own goals or help your business or agency achieve theirs.

4) Life is a lot like a yard. There are smooth spots, rough spots, obstacles like ant piles as well as a few sections that are just right. Every once in a while an unwanted visitor shows up with the worst being the occasional snake. Always be vigilant and watch out for the snake. While traversing the rough spots and ant piles may be tough, it’s the snake that will cause you the most problems at the end of the day.

5) You will always come across people that feel an incessant need to mask their own insecurities by demeaning others work to justify their own. While they waste time doing this, keep grinding away and let your efforts speak for itself without being boastful or self-centered about it. Humble folks are the best folks.

6) Distorting the truth doesn’t make something true. All it does is cause confusion and upend someone’s credibility. Choosing your words and examining them for flaws and inaccuracies should be a standard practice before sending an email and/or posting anything to social media.

7) An abundance of energy is great, but when it’s misguided it can become a detriment to the ultimate success you seek.

8) Staying focused when chaos engulfs your life is the rarest of all professional feats. My best advice is to divide your goals in to three distinct categories. Predictability, achievability, and other worldly. If you’re a valued member of your business, company, or team, predictability is something you can fall back on if you build a solid reputation through your overall body of work. Achievability deals with goal-setting and never goes away as long as you keep pursuing it at a level that matches up with life circumstances. Other worldly is when predictability and achievability come together to put you in a place you never thought you’d get in your professional life. Maintaining your relevancy in a challenging professional climate will never be easy, especially when chaos surrounds you. However, just remember these three categories, and more than anything, become predictable, which will eventually lead you to achievability and other worldly.