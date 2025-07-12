Anniversaries Take on Many Forms – by Thad Angelloz

Written by Thad Angelloz

Not every anniversary is marked by celebration.

Some are solemn events meant more as a remembrance of a difficult or trying time, while others are supposed to be upbeat and happy in nature.

Take for instance a wedding anniversary.

With today marking my wife and I’s 23 years of marriage I thought I would give some thoughts on what this looks like more than two decades in.

Let me preface this by saying I have known my wife for more than half my life, as we initially met and began dating one another in 2000.

What an interesting time that was.

It was right before the proliferation of cell phones, right at the start of reality TV, and on the cusp of an election where we learned a lot about what a “hanging chad” was on an election ballot.

Times, while still chaotic, in many ways seemed more innocent and calmer back then.

I contend it was just the right amount of technology without being too overbearing or all consuming.

I mean we had computers and internet was a thing, but our lives still were not distracted by all the social media platforms and streaming services/networks that exist in 2025.

Throughout our courtship which led to our engagement in 2001 and marriage on July 12, 2002, we enjoyed the newness of an exciting relationship full of promise. We looked forward to a future where we would have all the things married couples strive to have.

That includes a house, children, great jobs, etc.

Ultimately, is this not the dream of most married couples.

You dream up a world for yourself built on the belief that everything will go smoothly and without a bunch of ups and downs even when others warn you otherwise.

Now that we have reached our 23rd anniversary, we have certainly become wiser.

We have figured out those closest around us were right about how marriage is work.

Indeed, you must be willing to give marriage everything you have got and then some to make it work.

There will be more than a few speed bumps, ups and downs, and the road will wind and curve in directions you never dreamt possible.

If selfishness and a desire to do things for yourself and yourself only is something you are interested in you should definitely steer clear of the commitment and sacrament of marriage.

The union of marriage is meant to be a shared and unselfish act, especially when children enter the picture.

Whatever you wanted for yourself before kids will immediately be kicked to the curve.

Anyone who tells you they have a marriage that is without fault and is perfect in its construct is lying to you.

Sorry, but that simply cannot exist when two people share a life together.

The truth is once you settle into a life with one another you are forced to confront the differences that make you unique.

Some of these helps to balance the other one out while others serve to infuriate the ever-living heck out of each other – lol!

Marriages can be messy at times and beautiful at others.

The one thing they are once you reach where we are and have made it more than two decades together is comforting.

Honestly, I wear my marriage to my wife like a badge of courage.

We (both of us) have had the courage to do this crazy thing called life together for all these years.

We have gone through great as well as challenging times.

We have seen each other in the best and worst of times.

We have celebrated our successes, while being there to console ourselves when we have failed.

We have somehow kept four children fed and well taken care of through the years while remaining gainfully employed.

When I look back on my years of marriage, I appreciate the gift of this union I have with my wife.

I remember when we had been married for seven or eight years, my mother came to house sit for us when he had gone on a trip with our kids. This is back when we had only two children.

She told us how much she enjoyed the feeling she felt in our house.

She loved how she felt the love that emanated from our house.

While my mom has since passed, that love remains. And, it is that love that will keep us together moving forward the rest of the way, honey!

Happy Anniversary! Love,Thad