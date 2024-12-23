APRIL 2024 TOP STORY: 115-year-old Feed Store in Downtown Houma to be Used as a New Covered Event Space

With 9 days left until 2025, we’re celebrating a Year of News and looking back at the top stories the Times of Houma/Thibodaux brought you each month of 2024. The Top Story of April 2024 was:

115-year-old Feed Store in Downtown Houma to be Used as a New Covered Event Space

The Feed Store, nestled in the heart of Downtown Houma, is coming back to life!

The Feed Store is over 115 years old, and was originally built by the local railroad company as a distribution warehouse. When the railroad stopped coming through Houma, the building lived out a number of different purposes, before becoming the Feed Store in the 1980’s. The old building has sat empty since 2017, but will now serve a brand new function for the community.

“I was interested in the building as soon as it came for sale a few years ago, but I didn’t have the funds or the means to purchase it yet,” said Stephanie Thompson, owner of the Feed Store and founder of Thompson Rentals and Renovations, LLC. “When they posted the recent price drop, I finally purchased it with the help of my grandfather, Dale Thompson, Sr. We are now in the process of renovating it!”

The Feed Store will retain its original name and rustic design, but will now serve as a multi-use covered space for a host of community events– including, but not limited to, frequent farmer’s markets, craft shows, live music, private parties, and a permanent home for food trucks. Stephanie’s business, Thompson Rentals and Renovations, LLC, will serve as the official organization that helps run these events.

Renovations on the Feed Store have just begun, but Stephanie assures everyone that the activities will be coming as soon as possible, with a goal to host their first vendor event in Fall of 2024.

“It just makes me so happy that we were able to save this incredible historic building,” said Stephanie. “The Feed Store will now not only serve the big local need for covered event space, but will hopefully help continue to breathe life into our home and community.”

To stay up-to-date on the progress of the Feed Store, please visit their Facebook page.