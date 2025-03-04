Auditions announced for Le Petit After Dark’s exciting new production, “Extremities”

You know and love Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s family-friendly offerings of shows– so get ready for the edgier “Le Petit After Dark” upcoming production, Extremities.

Beginning in 2016, Le Petit After Dark extends the mission of Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne by offering shows in tandem with its “main stage” season. Le Petit After Dark is working to broaden our community’s experiences through thought-provoking material and quality productions covering a wide-range of topics that address more adult subject matter and, therefore, may not be suitable to the broader Le Petit patronage.

Le Petit After Dark will be holding auditions for their upcoming show, Extremities, an off-Broadway play which premiered in December of 1982. For the local production, Le Petit will be auditioning for three women and one man, ranging in age from 20’s to 40’s. Everyone auditioning must be over the age of 21 due to the nature of the play.

Auditions will take place on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 6:30 PM at the Terrebonne Parish Library (North). For additional information and audition sides, please email lepetitafterdark@gmail.com. Extremities will run May 1, 2, and 3, 2025.