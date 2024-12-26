AUGUST 2024 TOP STORY: U.S. Supreme Court sides with Louisiana, rejects Biden-Harris attempt to reinstate Title IX Rule

With 5 days left until 2025, we’re celebrating a Year of News and looking back at the top stories the Times of Houma/Thibodaux brought you each month of 2024. Closing out the summer, the Top Story of August 2024 was:

U.S. Supreme Court sides with Louisiana, rejects Biden-Harris attempt to reinstate Title IX Rule

From Attorney General Liz Murrill – On Friday, August 16, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Biden-Harris administration’s attempt to vacate Louisiana’s injunction against their unlawful Title IX rule.

Justice Sotomayor emphasized in her dissent that “every Member of the Court agrees” that Louisiana is entitled to an injunction against the rule’s redefinition of sex discrimination to include gender identity.

This means that Louisiana schools will not have to comply with the Biden-Harris administration’s demand that they let boys in girls’ bathrooms as our children return to school.

“I’m grateful that the Supreme Court agreed not to block our injunction against this radical rewrite of Title IX. Other than the 19th Amendment guaranteeing our right to vote, Title IX has been the most successful law in history at ensuring equal opportunity for women in education at all levels and in collegiate athletics. This fight isn’t over, but I’ll keep fighting to block this radical agenda that eviscerates Title IX,” said Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill.