Bayou Terrebonne Christmas Boat Parade shines bright with record turnout since Katrina

Ala Bayou Terrebonne Christmas Boat Parade set a new record of participating boats since Hurricane Katrina.

The Christmas Boat Parade had a variety of 16 boats displaying Christmas lights on Saturday, December 21. Kevin Belanger, event coordinator, shared this is a record turnout for the event since Hurricane Katrina passed through in 2005.

He expressed enthusiasm for the parade’s traditions, as “Papa Noel” appeared on the first boat.

“Kids love to see Santa Claus on that first boat. It’s a huge treat for those kids,” Belanger said.

The annual boat parade's origins began around 1980 according to Belanger. The boats set out every year after dusk. Their course is set along an eight-mile stretch, starting at the Bourg Bridge on Company Canal and ending at the Humble Canal Bridge below Montague.

After Santa Claus appeared, many boats followed, each with a unique theme and decorations. Families gathered along the bayou and cheered as each boat passed. Shouts of “Merry Christmas” and lively waves were exchanged between individuals from the boats to the watchers lining the shore.

“This year was our first time! It was fun,” exclaimed one Houma mom who watched with her two children. “We liked how the boats range from very big to very small! It was cute.”

Bryce Belanger, Kevin Belanger’s son, plans to coordinate the event in the future alongside Brair Plaisance. According to Bryce Belanger, his goal is to increase the involvement of shrimping and commercial fishing companies once more. Plaisance is a troller with connections to the trolling community, and Belanger hopes these connections will help “keep the culture alive.”

Overcoming all odds, whether financial or destruction from Hurricane Ida, an array of boats participated including pleasure, shrimp, party barges and a paddle wheeler. The resilience and unity of Terrebonne parish shined just as brightly as the lights on the passing boats.