Calling All Artists: Thibodaux’s 2025 Spring Arts Walk

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is calling on artists of all kinds to participate in the 2025 Spring Arts Walk, set for March 28 from 5–8 PM in historic downtown Thibodaux. This vibrant community event provides a unique opportunity for artists to showcase their work, engage with the public, and celebrate the local arts scene.

The Arts Walk transforms downtown Thibodaux into an open-air gallery, featuring a diverse range of artistic talent, from painters and sculptors to musicians and performers. Attendees can enjoy the creative displays while strolling through the charming streets, dining at local restaurants, and shopping at unique boutiques.

Whether you’re an artist looking to showcase your work or a community member eager to experience Thibodaux’s thriving arts scene, the Spring Arts Walk promises an unforgettable evening of creativity and connection.

Artists interested in participating can find more details and sign up at www.downtownthibodaux.org.