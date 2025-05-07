Celebrate Mom this weekend with these local Mother’s Day Brunches

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and there are plenty of fun places to celebrate in the Terrebonne-Lafourche area!

Here are a few local restaurants serving up delicious offerings this weekend in honor of Mother’s Day:

Runneth Over Cafe Mother’s Day Brunch | Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 8:00 AM-12:00 PM | No reservation required.

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails Mother’s Day Brunch | Sunday, May 11, 2025 from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM | Reserve at (985) 333-0800.

Grady V’s Mother’s Day Brunch | Sunday, May 11, 2025 from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM | See the full menu and reserve your spot here.

Cuvée Mother’s Day Brunch | Sunday, May 11, 2025 from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM | Call (985) 387-1980 for reservations.

Cinclare Mother’s Day Brunch | Sunday, May 11, 2025 | Reserve your spot here.

Spahr’s Downtown Special Mother’s Day Menu | Friday, May 9 – Sunday, May 11, 2025 | See the menu here.

Rendezvous Mother’s Day Brunch | Sunday, May 11, 2024 from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM | Reserve your spot today at (985) 449-0352.

Did we miss one? Email isabelle@rushing-media.com to have your event added to the list.