Celebrate the holidays and support local businesses with these Seasonal Menu Items

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with delicious, festive menu items around Terrebonne and Lafourche?

Several local bars, restaurants, cafés, and more are offering seasonly-special drinks and dishes to enjoy this holiday season! Check some out below:

Don’t see yours? Let us know by emailing isabelle@rushing-media.com to have it included on the list.

La Carreta Houma – Deck the Halls Margarita, Gingerbread Martini

Alumni Grill – Various seasonal cocktails (ask a server for more details)

Spahr’s Downtown – Blackened Shrimp Mac and Cheese Bites Appetizer (created by Calvin, Chef in Des Allemands), White Chocolate Gingerbread Eggnog (created by Walter, Mixologist in Des Allemands) and a Pecan Pie Dessert

531 Liberty – Spiced Cranberry Mule, Sugar Cookie Martini, Mistletoe Kiss, Winter Bourbon Smash, and Jingle Juice (non-alcoholic)

Grady V’s – The Scarface Burger, S’mores Bread Pudding, Joyful Java Cocktail, and the Brunch-rito

Cuvée Wine Bar – A Very Merry ’75, Bayou Spiced Rum, White Winter Cosmopolitan, Marshmallow Old Fashioned, and more

Runneth Over Coffee – Banana Nutcracker, Run Run Brewdolph, Grandma’s Cookies, Merry Mint Mocha, Coco-Nutcracker, Deb’s Holiday Cake, and Falala-Latte.

Sweet Envy Café – Butterbeer Latte, White Chocolate Peppermint, Winter Melon Latte, Vietnamese Eggnog Coffee, and Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate

The Buttery Crumb – A GrinchMas Pop Up Menu, available on select dates. See full menu and details here.

Downtown Jeaux’s – Peppermint Bark Latte, Little Debbie Latte, Mr. Grinch Latte