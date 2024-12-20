Check out these local Christmas light displays and our annual Times Scavenger Hunt!

Copper thief arrested after midnight chaseDecember 20, 2024
One of the best holiday traditions is piling into the family car to admire Christmas lights! We asked our readers to share their favorite displays, and thanks to you, we’ve put together an incredible list!
HOUMA:
McElroy Family Home | 142 Cleveland Street, Houma
Southdown Mandalay Christmas Display | 3014 Southdown Mandalay Rd, Houma
The Christmas House on Wakefield | 3304 Wakefield Avenue, Houma
Bayouside Lights | 4355A Bayouside Drive, Houma
217 Bart Street, Bourg
4406 La 56 Bourg
211 Mandie Dr, Bourg
The Luke’s Christmas Lights | 211 Mandie Drive, Bourg
Bayou Blue Dancing Lights | 145 Gabriel Street, Bayou Blue
THIBODAUX:
Andras Family Christmas Light Show | 1404 Lee Drive, Thibodaux
219 Crossing North Street, Thibodaux
The Giroir Family Christmas Light Show | 306 Hwy 20, Chackbay
Driving around to spot the best-decorated houses is always a treat, but why not take the excitement to the next level with a Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt? It’s a fun activity the whole family can enjoy, with multiple ways to play. Be sure to download and print the free checklist!