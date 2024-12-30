DECEMBER 2024 TOP STORY: Downtown Houma Officially Welcomes New Restaurant to Historic Building

With only 1 day left until 2025, we’re celebrating a Year of News and looking back at the top stories the Times of Houma/Thibodaux brought you each month of 2024. In the final month of the year, the Top Story of December 2024 was:

Downtown Houma Officially Welcomes New Restaurant to Historic Building

Houma’s newest restaurant is officially open for business!

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails is located in the historic building at 314 Belanger Street, nestled in the heart of downtown Houma and on a mission to deliver quality food and excellent cocktails to its guests.

“We’ve been wanting to bring a new place to Houma for several years, and finally this opportunity presented itself,” said owner Robert Landry. “We got going with renovations right away and officially opened our doors last week.”

The renovated historic building brings a unique charm to this local restaurant, maintaining special features such as the original wood burning oven to give diners the best experience possible. Their menu includes classic American Bistro favorites, including a smash burger, filet, fresh fish, speciality salads, wood-fired pizzas, fried vegetables, and more. See the full menu at the bottom of the article.

“We wanted to do something to help revitalize downtown Houma. This is a very historic building and we are so honored to bring it back to life,” continued Landry. “It’s going to be another great place for people to gather and have fun.”

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails is officially open for business (walk-ins only) on a limited schedule, which is currently Tuesday-Thursday from 5:00-10:00 PM and Friday-Saturday from 4:00-10:00 PM. These hours are subject to change in the coming weeks, so stay up-to-date by following their Facebook page.