Decked for the holidays: A look inside six local homes

December 25, 2024
December 25, 2024

Christmas is a season for coming together with loved ones to celebrate and cherish joyful moments. A special part of the holiday’s charm is decorating our homes to showcase the unique traditions and personalities of our families. Each home tells its own story, with decorations that hold special significance to those who live there. Join us as we visit local families with our sister publication Point of Vue Magazine and share in the enchantment of Christmas within their homes.

Design and photo credit: Shannon Bella with Knight N Day Designs.

The Prosperie Home – Home for the Holidays

The Robichaux Home – Home for the Holidays

The Alford Home – Home for the Holidays

The Luke Home – Home for the Holidays

The Dietz Home – Home for the Holidays

The Arabie Home – Home for the Holidays

 

