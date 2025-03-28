Dig into gardening with LSU AgCenter’s garden shows

Houma Irish-Italian Parade set to roll this Sunday, despite weekend weather forecastMarch 28, 2025
Spring is in the air, and with the gorgeous weather comes the perfect opportunity to dig into gardening! LSU AgCenter is thrilled to announce the dates for our upcoming garden shows across the state.
Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or just starting to cultivate your backyard oasis, these events are a must-attend for gardening enthusiasts of all levels. Mark your calendar and get ready to soak up expert tips, discover the latest trends, and connect with fellow plant lovers!
- Northshore Garden and Plant Sale, March 28 to 29
- Location: St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Southwest Louisiana Garden Conference and Expo, March 28 to 29
- Location: Burton Coliseum
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Spring Garden Fest featuring the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Plant Sale, March 29
- Location: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
- Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Spring Garden and Pet Show, March 29 to 30
- Location: Destrehan Plantation
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- New Orleans Spring Garden Show, April 5-6
- Location: New Orleans Botanical Garden
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale, April 5
- Location: LSU AgCenter Red River Research Station
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Hammond Spring Garden Day and Plant Sale, April 12
- Location: LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- North Central Louisiana Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale, April 26
- Location: The Bridge Community Chruch in Ruston, LA
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.